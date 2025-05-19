A man has been charged after police raided a home by Wigan police investigating the supply of Class A drugs.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from various Neighbourhood teams executed a further drug warrant at a flat in Scholes on Thursday May 15, which neighboured a property raided three weeks ago.

Following the raid, a 35-year-old man from Scholes was charged with offences relating to the possession of drugs and an offensive weapon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police raided the flat on Thursday

It was part of their efforts to crack down on organised crime groups and drugs lines in the area.

A police spokesman said: "Like on the previous occasion, we believe the property had been taken over by a County Lines drug gang and were using the property to supply and peddle class A substances to the local community.

“As previously stated, the series of warrants forms part of period of intensification tackling those organised crime groups and nominals who are intent on praying on our communities most vulnerable.”