The news came as police announced that they had made an arrest in connection with the theft from an address in Poplar Street, Tyldesley, on the night of April 10 and 11.

The two bicycles, one a top-of-the range Pinarello similar to the one pictured and worth several thousands of pounds, were said to be the 82-year-old victim’s only means of transport and that he had been left greatly distressed by the break-in.

A bike similar to one of those stolen from Poplar Street, Tyldesley

But GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley say that a local social enterprise based in Wigan, called Gearing Up, has kindly donated a reconditioned racer bike to the victim, free of charge to help him get back out on the roads.

Meanwhile Daniel Hayes, 40, of Nelson Street, Tyldesley, was arrested in connection with the theft.

He appeared before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty to bank card fraud and handling stolen property – namely bank cards – not bikes.

Hayes was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months, will be subject to an electronically-tagged night-time curfew and he has been ordered to pay compensation, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £371.

The bicycles themselves, however, appear not to have yet been recovered.