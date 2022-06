Lucca Curri, 48, of The Paddock, Ashton, stood before borough justices to plead not guilty to the weapon charge and to causing Kerry Whittle actual bodily harm on November 18 last year.

He was released on unconditional bail until he appears for the first time before a Bolton Crown Court judge on July 20.

Sledgehammer