A flat at Kermishaw Nook, Astley and a home in Poplar Street, Tyldesley, are now forbidden by law to welcome any visitors.

Officers say this is in response to reports of “disorder, criminal activity and anti-social behaviour associated to the addresses which are having a detrimental impact on the quality of life of the residents within these communities.”

They come only days after a home in Spring Gardens in Atherton was made the subject of an order.

The orders prohibit access to the premises at all times except for those people named on the orders, Wigan Borough Council and emergency services and they will remain in place until 4pm on January 21. An extension thereafter is also a possibility.

A spokesman for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “The orders will be enforced by Greater Manchester Police and anyone found breaching them will be liable to a fine, imprisonment or both.

"We are committed to working with our partners to make our communities safer.

"Please continue to work with us and report your concerns regarding anti-social behaviour and criminal activity so we can take action like this.