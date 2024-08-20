Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers unprepared to take an eight-mile detour due to a Wigan bridge closure are sneaking over it during the hours of darkness, it has been reported.

Earlier this month the hump-backed crossing over the Leeds and Liverpool Canal at Red Rock, Standish, was shut for up to three weeks while there was a complete overhaul of its traffic signalling system.

A suggested detour takes motorists round Boar’s Head, Wigan Lane, Scholes, Aspull and Haigh in order to get from one side of the historic structure to the other: an admittedly long and frustrating route which has led to heavier-than-usual traffic in other parts of Wigan and plenty of complaints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A clear sign indicating that the hump-backed bridge at Red Rock is closed until traffic signal replacements are complete

But reports from the Standish Voice residents group say that some motorists are not putting up with the diversions and flouting the closure.

To make matters worse, damage is being caused to the bridge which could prolong the time it needs to remain shut off to traffic.

A statement from the group read: “A warning to drivers that Red Rock bridge is still closed - and for 24 hours a day.

“There are reports of drivers moving the closure under the cover of night - which could jeopardise the bridge itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Apparently, some damage has been done to the bridge by traffic using it during the work recently - which could mean a delay in re-opening the bridge.

“Please respect the closure and the workmen installing the new lights.”

Those carrying out the work have said that they will re-open the road sooner than the three-week window if the work is finished before then.