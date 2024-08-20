Motorists 'damaging Wigan bridge' to avoid eight-mile detour
Earlier this month the hump-backed crossing over the Leeds and Liverpool Canal at Red Rock, Standish, was shut for up to three weeks while there was a complete overhaul of its traffic signalling system.
A suggested detour takes motorists round Boar’s Head, Wigan Lane, Scholes, Aspull and Haigh in order to get from one side of the historic structure to the other: an admittedly long and frustrating route which has led to heavier-than-usual traffic in other parts of Wigan and plenty of complaints.
But reports from the Standish Voice residents group say that some motorists are not putting up with the diversions and flouting the closure.
To make matters worse, damage is being caused to the bridge which could prolong the time it needs to remain shut off to traffic.
A statement from the group read: “A warning to drivers that Red Rock bridge is still closed - and for 24 hours a day.
“There are reports of drivers moving the closure under the cover of night - which could jeopardise the bridge itself.
“Apparently, some damage has been done to the bridge by traffic using it during the work recently - which could mean a delay in re-opening the bridge.
“Please respect the closure and the workmen installing the new lights.”
Those carrying out the work have said that they will re-open the road sooner than the three-week window if the work is finished before then.