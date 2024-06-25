Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two people have been jailed for burglary and fraud after targeting the home of an elderly man.

Carl McAteer, 42, of Fleet Lane, St Helens, and Amy Brown, 38, of Greenwell Road, Haydock, were both jailed yesterday at Liverpool Crown Court after pleading guilty to the offences.

The pair knocked at the home of an elderly man in Haydock in November and after he answered the door, they forced their way inside.

They stole his bank card, which was used at a nearby shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl McAteer, 42, of Fleet Lane, St Helens, and Amy Brown, 38, of Greenwell Road, Haydock, were both jailed yesterday

Brown was jailed for three years and seven months and McAteer was jailed for three years and 11 months.

They were also handed restraining orders banning them from contacting the man for seven years.

Det Insp Kevin O’Rourke said: “To target an elderly man in this manner is truly despicable. Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home and I’m pleased that McAteer and Brown are both behind bars as a result of their actions.

“I hope this court result shows how seriously Merseyside Police takes such crimes and reassures residents that such criminals are now off our streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of Operation Castle, we are committed to reducing burglaries, bringing offenders to justice and ultimately sparing residents the anguish of being a victim of burglary and we will continue to work proactively with communities and our partners.”