Pair jailed for forcing their way into elderly man's home and stealing bank card
and live on Freeview channel 276
Carl McAteer, 42, of Fleet Lane, St Helens, and Amy Brown, 38, of Greenwell Road, Haydock, were both jailed yesterday at Liverpool Crown Court after pleading guilty to the offences.
The pair knocked at the home of an elderly man in Haydock in November and after he answered the door, they forced their way inside.
They stole his bank card, which was used at a nearby shop.
Brown was jailed for three years and seven months and McAteer was jailed for three years and 11 months.
They were also handed restraining orders banning them from contacting the man for seven years.
Det Insp Kevin O’Rourke said: “To target an elderly man in this manner is truly despicable. Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home and I’m pleased that McAteer and Brown are both behind bars as a result of their actions.
“I hope this court result shows how seriously Merseyside Police takes such crimes and reassures residents that such criminals are now off our streets.
“As part of Operation Castle, we are committed to reducing burglaries, bringing offenders to justice and ultimately sparing residents the anguish of being a victim of burglary and we will continue to work proactively with communities and our partners.”
Burglaries can be reported to the police by calling 101 and information can be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111. Call 999 if a crime is in progress.