The Retail Crime Symposium was set up to forge stronger connections between Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and stores and businesses.

Representatives from various firms attended, alongside guests from the Retailers Against Crime Organisation, National Business Crime Solution and other retail groups, including the Federation of Independent Retailers and Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers.

Officers listened to talks about the ways businesses tackle crime, data sharing and CCTV usage.

Greater Manchester Police held a retail crime symposium to address business crime

The event, organised by GMP’s crime prevention team, highlighted the efforts of police across Greater Manchester to tackle retail crime, from prolific shoplifting to assaults on shop workers.

Recent positive results include Leigh’s success in seeing five of their six most prolific shoplifters arrested.

Supt Cara Charlesworth, retail crime lead for GMP, said: “As we start 2024, I want to emphasise and reiterate GMP’s commitment to protecting those across our retail and business communities. The abuse that shop workers face each day is totally unacceptable and we are committed to better understanding ways in which we can provide support and assistance.

“This year, we will continue to clamp down on shoplifters, looking to arrest and charge where appropriate, which could result in punishments ranging from banning orders to imprisonment. Neighbourhood teams will be working diligently to ensure those who cause problems in our stores, high streets and shopping centres get the clear message that they simply will not be tolerated.