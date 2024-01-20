Wigan family reveals how much money fantastic Christmas lights display raised for children's ward

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People travel from across Wigan and further afield to see more than 30,000 dazzling lights and fantastic decorations covering the house and garden.

Paul and Gill Molyneux like to spread festive spirit, but also ask for donations for Wigan Infirmary’s Rainbow ward, where their three sons have been treated over the years.

More than 30,000 lights were used to decorate the Molyneux family's home on Shevington Lane

They have collected more than £30,000 since starting their fund-raiser.

The money given during last month’s efforts has now been added up and reached £2,910.

There were fewer donations than in the past – £3,442 was collected last year – but there is still plenty of money for Rainbow ward.

Paul Molyneux with some of the Christmas decorations at his home on Shevington Lane

Paul said: “It’s a lot less than we have raised in the past, but the fact is it didn’t stop raining in December and everyone is short of cash. It’s still a fantastic amount of money to raise for the hospital.”

The family will now contact staff on Rainbow ward to ask what they need.

They will then buy items on the wish list and deliver them to the hospital. On previous occasions, they have requested items including a new table, microwave and other things for the relatives’ room.