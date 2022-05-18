Local area teams were patrolling Ashton and Worsley Mesnes on the evening of Tuesday May 17 as part of Operation Sceptre - the national crusade against knife crime.

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “The local area team were out and about during their evening patrols on Worsley Mesnes playground, Cornwallis. Kipling Park in Worsley Mesnes, and Jubilee Park in Ashton-in-Makerfield taking part in a knife sweep during Op Sceptre.

“This will be taking place all week.”

Police patrolling a playground in Worsley Mesnes

There are various ways the public can help tackle this issue.

You can report it to police on 101 or 999 in case of an emergency, or via the police website.

Alternatively you can report it to Crimestoppers or Fearless.org anonymously.