Police launch dawn raids on Wigan homes, arresting 10 in an organised crime crackdown

The multiple search warrant executions involving dozens of officers took place shortly after 5.30am on Thursday May 19, police rammed through the doors of 10 addresses, eight residential and two businesses, in various parts of the borough.

Ten arrests have been made including six males and four females, all aged between 30-40 years.

Police watch on as man is taken away in handcuffs.

Seven on suspicion of money laundering and the intent to supply Class A drugs and three more solely for suspected money laundering.

At Warminster Grove, Winstanley, a man was taken away in handcuffs from a modern semi-detached house.

The house had been raided at about 6am, with around 15 police officers in bullet-proof vests and helmets entering the property.

He was then driven away in police a van, as neighbours watched from their windows and passers-by looked stunned by the early morning commotion.

Police lead man out from his property as he is taken into custody.

An arrest was also made and a grey Range Rover was seized from a semi-detached house on Perth Avenue in Ince.

Thorough searches of properties were then conducted by officers.

The multiagency Operation Vicenza was put in place to tackle organised crime around the Wigan borough.

Police have worked alongside the National Crime Agency to carry it out.

A man in handcuffs being taken into custody.

Officers seized a large amount of suspected Class A drugs along with, two high-value Range Rovers, a Rolex watch estimated to be worth around £50,000 and numerous other high-value goods such as signed football memorabilia.

Chief Superintendent Emily Higham, of GMP’s Wigan district, said: “This morning’s action is a prime example of the work we need to be doing to fight, prevent and reduce crime.

“We understand the impact drug dealing has and simply won’t tolerate it, especially when it so often makes people feel unsafe within the communities in which they live.

“I’d like to use this opportunity to ask members of the public to keep talking to us – the intelligence you provide is key in these types of investigations.”

The front door which had been ram-raided early in the morning in an operation tackling organised crime.

Greater Manchester Police are urging the public to step forward with any information they may have and can be contacted via gmp.police.uk or 101.

Information about crime can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.