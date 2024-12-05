Murder squad officers have arrested two more people as they continue to investigate the violent death of a Wigan borough man.

Jack O’Brien was rushed to hospital after suffering knife wounds on Siddow Common, shortly before 7pm on Tuesday December 3.

Sadly, the 27-year-old died a few hours later.

Emergency services descended on the area in large numbers and cordoned off several surrounding streets.

Jack O'Brien and police guard the attack scene

Two men in their 50s were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder which was later upgraded to murder.

They remain in custody.

Now officers have arrested two more men one in their 40s and another in their 50s on suspicion of murder and also remain in custody for questioning.

Det Insp Matthew Hamer from Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team said: “Investigations are continuing into the sad death of this 27-year-old man, our thoughts remain with him, and we have been in constant contact with his family, keeping them up to speed on developments.

“Our enquiries led us to identify further suspects which were subsequently arrested, in addition to those currently in custody.

“We are still appealing to the public to get in touch with us, if you have any information, CCTV, dashcam or phone footage.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or contact detectives directly on 0161 856 1995 quoting log number 2989 of 03/12/24.

"If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Following the news of his death many people have been paying tribute to Mr O’Brien on social media.