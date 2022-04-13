Police search for motorbike rider after toddler seriously hurt in hit-and-run in Wigan

Police are appealing for information to identify the motorcyclist who failed to stop after the collision on Petticoat Lane, Ince, this afternoon.

It comes just days after three people were struck by a hit-and-run driver outside Fifteens in Pemberton. Teacher Laura Hazeldine died, while two men were seriously injured.

Petticoat Lane, Ince

Emergency services were called at 12.15pm on Wednesday to a collision involving a blue Suzuki GS 500 motorcycle and the boy.

The tot was taken to hospital with serious injuries, though police say they are are not believed to be life-threatening.

Insp Sam Davies, from Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan response policing team, said: "A very young child has been seriously injured today and we are appealing for the public's help in order to trace the rider of the motorcycle and establish what exactly has happened in the moments leading up to the collision.

"We are interested in speaking to anyone who may know who the rider is, or anyone that we have not already spoken to, who may have CCTV footage showing the incident.”

A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service said: “We responded to a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and an infant. We got the 999 call at 12.20pm.

"A two-year-old boy was taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 1245 of April 13, or go online