Police search for wanted man who could be in Wigan or Leigh
Police are appealing for help to find a wanted man who they believe could be in the borough.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Kyle Andrews, 30, is wanted for the assault of a police officer and recall to prison.
Greater Manchester Police say he is known to have links to Wigan and Leigh, as well as the Merseyside area.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 0161 856 3622.
Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or on Twitter @CrimestoppersUK.