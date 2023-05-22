A woman was walking along Bond Street in Leigh at 7.30pm on Monday May 8 when she was ambushed by a would-be robber who tried to snatch her handbag.

As they struggled a member of the public intervened and the assailant fled empty-handed.

Bond Street in Leigh where the attempted robbery took place

Officers investigating the mugging now want to identify that passer-by and have urged them to make contact as it is believed they have important information.