Police seek Good Samaritan who thwarted a town centre mugging
Police investigating an attempted robbery are trying to trace a Good Samaritan who came to the victim's aid.
By Charles Graham
Published 22nd May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
A woman was walking along Bond Street in Leigh at 7.30pm on Monday May 8 when she was ambushed by a would-be robber who tried to snatch her handbag.
As they struggled a member of the public intervened and the assailant fled empty-handed.
Officers investigating the mugging now want to identify that passer-by and have urged them to make contact as it is believed they have important information.