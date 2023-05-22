News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office

Police seek Good Samaritan who thwarted a town centre mugging

Police investigating an attempted robbery are trying to trace a Good Samaritan who came to the victim's aid.

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

A woman was walking along Bond Street in Leigh at 7.30pm on Monday May 8 when she was ambushed by a would-be robber who tried to snatch her handbag.

As they struggled a member of the public intervened and the assailant fled empty-handed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
A woman has died after falling from a motorway bridge on the M61 near Chorley
Bond Street in Leigh where the attempted robbery took placeBond Street in Leigh where the attempted robbery took place
Bond Street in Leigh where the attempted robbery took place
Most Popular

Officers investigating the mugging now want to identify that passer-by and have urged them to make contact as it is believed they have important information.

Call the Leigh Neighbourhood Policing Team on 0161 856 7225 quoting incident number 1419 of 9/5/2023