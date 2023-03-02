News you can trust since 1853
Police seize car in Wigan borough after driver is arrested for drug and motoring offences

Traffic officers have seized a high performance car in Wigan borough after the driver was arrested for breaching a road ban.

By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 8:51am

It is also alleged that cannabis was discovered in the BMW 318 which had been sighted in Atherton by a patrol and followed into Leigh where it was pulled over.

A spokesperson for GMP Traffic said on social media: “The driver was found to be disqualified and also in possession of cannabis.

The BMW 318 seized in Leigh by police
"He’s now en route to custody to be charged and the car’s been seized.”