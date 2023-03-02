Police seize car in Wigan borough after driver is arrested for drug and motoring offences
Traffic officers have seized a high performance car in Wigan borough after the driver was arrested for breaching a road ban.
By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 8:51am
It is also alleged that cannabis was discovered in the BMW 318 which had been sighted in Atherton by a patrol and followed into Leigh where it was pulled over.
A spokesperson for GMP Traffic said on social media: “The driver was found to be disqualified and also in possession of cannabis.
"He’s now en route to custody to be charged and the car’s been seized.”