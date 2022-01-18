Probe continues as woman and boy arrested after shooting are released on bail
Two people arrested after gunshots were fired at a house have been released on bail, as police continue to investigate.
Police stepped up patrols after the incident on Wednesday, but said they believed it was a "targeted attack".
The shots were reported to have been fired at a house on Barrow Meadow in Westleigh shortly after 5.40pm and four men were seen leaving on foot.
Two people - a 17-year-old boy and 42-year-old woman - were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
They were both questioned by detectives and have since been released on bail, pending further inquiries.
The teenager was also arrested on suspicion of robbery in relation to an incident at Westleigh Park on December 22.
Police are continuing to investigate both incidents and anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact them online at www.gmp.police.uk or call 101, quoting incident 2332 of January 12.
Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
