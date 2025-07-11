Weapons have been handed in at the FazAmnesty surrender van as part of a national initiative to reduce knife crime

The surrender van, championed by anti-knife crime campaigner and CEO of FazAmnesty, Faron Paul, visited Rochdale and Wigan last week.

The purpose-built and fully secure surrender van is the first of its kind to tour the UK, and offers local residents a safe and secure place to hand knives in, without giving any personal information or stepping foot in a police station.

The surrender van visited Wigan

Det Chief Insp Richard Thompson, part of Greater Manchester Police’s dedicated knife crime team, Operation Venture, said: “We’re extremely grateful to Faron and his team for bringing their surrender van to Greater Manchester and it’s a fantastic resource for communities to deposit weapons discreetly.

“However, its presence is also a reminder that knife culture exists on our streets, but we are committed to eradicating the problem and will do all we can to protect young people who may lose their life or future potential to knife-related crime.”

Faron Paul, Founder of FazAmnesty, said: “Thank you to the residents of Greater Manchester who handed in weapons. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who supported the launch week of the Home Office-backed knife and weapon surrender scheme. A huge thank you to Greater Manchester Police and the local councils for their vital support and collaboration. We look forward to continuing this important work together as the FazAmnesty surrender van tours the country.”

The surrender van visit coincides with a national ninja sword surrender initiative, which takes place throughout July ahead of them being banned from 1 August 2025. Residents who own ninja swords after this date will be breaking the law and could face time in prison.

Members of the public are encouraged to surrender ninja swords at participating police stations before they become illegal to own next month.

If you bought a ninja sword before March 27, you may be entitled to compensation.

Ninja swords can be surrendered at Wigan police station or anonymously at the government-funded knife bin on Queen Street in Pemberton.

For further information about the surrender and compensation scheme, visit www.gmp.police.uk/ninjasword

To report someone who is carrying or hiding a knife, contact the police on 101, 999 in an emergency or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.