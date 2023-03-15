Cllr Stuart Gerrard, who represents Atherton, spoke out after a spate of incidents in the Rosedale Avenue/Alma Street neighbourhood over the last few weeks and months.

He has linked many of the problems to council-owned flats in the area, although Wigan Council said recent incidents were unrelated to residents living there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the police incidents that have been reported so far this year, one involved an assault in Alma Street in the early hours of Thursday, February 23.

Atherton Councillor Stuart Gerrard pictured outside flats near Elizabeth Street.

A man was arrested after a 23-year-old woman suffered facial injuries in the assault.

And in January, a closure order was extended on a flat which had been a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police first applied to borough magistrates last year to impose restrictions on the home in Spring Gardens, Atherton, after receiving numerous reports of trouble linked to it. Sufficient evidence was then gathered to show that the sanctions needed to be prolonged.

Coun Gerrard said: "The blocks of flats surround Alma Street and they stick out like a sore thumb, with boarded up windows and broken glass.

"Residents' lives are being turned upside down and some are thinking of moving away because of who the council is housing in these flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some of them have drug or alcohol problems, leading to anti-social behaviour in an area where there are lots of elderly residents and care homes.

"The council have put the wrong people in the wrong places. Some are breaking their tenancy agreement and it needs to be enforced, leading to eviction.

"It's an ongoing thing where they are just being moved from area to area. That's not solving the problem.

"These are bungalow sized flats which, if they were brought up to scratch, could be occupied by young small families of working age who are now living in box rooms at their parents' home."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Gerrard recently met with both police and council representatives about the issues affecting the area, which has led to a new, targeted plan being put in place to address and reduce crime and anti-social behaviour (ASB) in Atherton.

There will be increased visible police patrols to target offenders, and joint work with the local authority to make other environmental improvements within the locality.

Insp Andrew Smith of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: "As the new Neighbourhood Inspector for Atherton, I will be ensuring that we focus on this area, to address the concerns of the local authority and residents.

"We will be making life a lot harder for those who choose to engage in crime and anti-social behaviour and will increase the number of patrols on the streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would also urge the residents of Atherton to get in contact with us if they have any information regarding crime in their community. We can be contacted via 101 or through the Live Chat function on our website, www.gmp.police.uk.

"Information can also be reported anonymously through the independent charity - Crimestoppers - on 0800 555111."