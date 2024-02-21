Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two members of staff were threatened and cash was stolen in the robbery of the Premier outlet on Miles Lane, Appley Bridge, on the evening of Tuesday February 20.

The incident came just days after two masked and hooded men stole tobacco from Kitt Green Spar Shop. They were caught on camera making their getaway following the raid at 7.20am on Saturday February 17. Police have not been drawn on whether the robberies are connected.

Further details on the latest raid are scant with Greater Manchester Police providing only the following statement so far: "At around 8.25pm yesterday (Tuesday February 20 2024), officers responded to reports of a robbery at a business in Miles Lane, Appley Bridge.

Police outside the Premier store on Miles Lane, Appley Bridge, shortly after the robbery

“No injuries were reported during the incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 3252 of 20/02/24.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.”