News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Robber flees with cash after raid on Wigan village convenience store

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following a raid on a Wigan grocery store.
By Charles Graham
Published 21st Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two members of staff were threatened and cash was stolen in the robbery of the Premier outlet on Miles Lane, Appley Bridge, on the evening of Tuesday February 20.

The incident came just days after two masked and hooded men stole tobacco from Kitt Green Spar Shop. They were caught on camera making their getaway following the raid at 7.20am on Saturday February 17. Police have not been drawn on whether the robberies are connected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Further details on the latest raid are scant with Greater Manchester Police providing only the following statement so far: "At around 8.25pm yesterday (Tuesday February 20 2024), officers responded to reports of a robbery at a business in Miles Lane, Appley Bridge.

Most Popular
Police outside the Premier store on Miles Lane, Appley Bridge, shortly after the robberyPolice outside the Premier store on Miles Lane, Appley Bridge, shortly after the robbery
Police outside the Premier store on Miles Lane, Appley Bridge, shortly after the robbery
Read More
Wigan dog owners ordered to clean up after their pets

“No injuries were reported during the incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 3252 of 20/02/24.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Wigan Today has contacted Premier for a comment.