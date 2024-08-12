Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New police investigations have been launched after speed camera saboteurs struck in Wigan yet again.

At some point during the night of August 11 to 12, the speed trap on Spring Road in Orrell was sawn down for the second time in a year and the one on Orrell Road, Orrell, met a similar fate for the first time.

They were the latest in a growing series of attacks which began at the turn of the year with cameras felled on Spring Road, Wallgate, Whelley and Warrington Road in Worsley Mesnes.

The speed camera on Spring Road, Orrell, after it was attacked for the second time

Those cameras were eventually replaced – at a cost of £100,000 to the taxpayer – but last month the Whelley camera was cut down again.

Now two more acts of criminal damage have been committed.

Danny Vaughan, Transport for Greater Manchester’s Chief Network Officer, said: “We strongly condemn the irresponsible actions of those who vandalise safety cameras, which are used to stop people speeding, reduce collisions and make our roads safer for all users.

"Speeding is highly dangerous and a cause in most fatal collisions on our roads.

The sawn down camera on Orrell Road

“It is beyond reckless for these people to vandalise these spot speed safety cameras, and unfortunately the cost of replacing or repairing these cameras places a burden on the taxpayer.

"I would strongly urge those responsible to consider the potential consequences of there being fewer safety cameras on our roads, and how they would feel if the next person killed by someone speeding is a friend, relative or loved one.”

When the Whelley camera was vandalised the first time, it fell into the road, causing a further hazard on the brow of the hill when the carriageway was already treacherous with winter snow and ice.

The first attack on the Spring Road camera was caught on CCTV and police will now be checking to see if there is any footage available of this and the other attack which would help them nail the criminal(s).

A man was arrested earlier this year on suspicion of causing criminal damage following the Warrington Road attack. He remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.