A Wigan 26-year-old has admitted to being in charge of a pit bull-type dog which savaged another man.

Shane Evans, of Oak Avenue, Golborne, had been due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court after denying responsibility for the attack in which John Anders was injured on May 29 2021 in Nook Lane.

But at the 11th hour he changed his plea to guilty. Joanne Washington, 46, of the same address, had denied being the owner of a dog which was out of control when it caused injury.

The prosecution offered no evidence in her case and she was found not guilty.

Evans was released on unconditional bail until he returns to court for sentencing on September 4.