Scholes murder inquiry: Man accused of killing Caroline Gore appears in court

A man accused of the murder of a Wigan mum has appeared before a crown court judge for the first time.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 6th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
David Liptrot, 56, of Shelley Avenue, Coppull, is charged with murdering 44-year-old Caroline Gore, who was found dead at her flat in Douglas House, Scholes, at 8pm last Monday.

He stood in the dock at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday and the case was sent to Manchester Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on Monday.

Judge John Potter adjourned the case until January 8 for a plea and trial preparation hearing, with a provisional trial date of April 22.

Caroline Gore

Liptrot was remanded into custody.

Ms Gore was last seen on Sunday, October 29, when she was drinking at the Dog and Partridge pub, on Wallgate, Wigan, before walking home alone.

Her body was found the following evening, when police were called to her home amid concerns for her welfare.

In a statement, her family described her as “a dearly loved mum, daughter and sister”.