Scholes murder inquiry: Woman found dead at block of flats is named

A woman found dead at her Wigan home, sparking a murder inquiry, has been named.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 1st Nov 2023, 12:55 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 12:57 GMT
Caroline Gore’s body was discovered when police went to her flat at Douglas House, in Scholes, on Monday evening amid concerns for her welfare.

An investigation was launched and a 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

In a post on Facebook, Amanda Jones said: “Rip Caroline Gore u will b very missed cuz.”

Police remained at Douglas House on Wednesday as they worked to establish what had happened.

Their inquiries have revealed Ms Gore was last seen on Sunday, when she was drinking at the Dog and Partridge pub, on Wallgate, and walked home alone, arriving just after 11pm.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward to help with their investigation, particularly anyone who was around Douglas House between 11pm on Sunday and 8pm on Monday or at the Dog and Partridge on Sunday evening or on Monday.

Call police on 0161 856 6377.