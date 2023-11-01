A woman found dead at her Wigan home, sparking a murder inquiry, has been named.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Caroline Gore’s body was discovered when police went to her flat at Douglas House, in Scholes, on Monday evening amid concerns for her welfare.

An investigation was launched and a 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on Facebook, Amanda Jones said: “Rip Caroline Gore u will b very missed cuz.”

Caroline Gore

Police remained at Douglas House on Wednesday as they worked to establish what had happened.

Their inquiries have revealed Ms Gore was last seen on Sunday, when she was drinking at the Dog and Partridge pub, on Wallgate, and walked home alone, arriving just after 11pm.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward to help with their investigation, particularly anyone who was around Douglas House between 11pm on Sunday and 8pm on Monday or at the Dog and Partridge on Sunday evening or on Monday.