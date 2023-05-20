Dad-of-five Jonathan Hogg, 37, died early yesterday (Friday) after being mauled by an out-of-control dog - believed to be an American Bully XL - in Westleigh Lane, Leigh.

GMP officers have now carried out searches of two houses following the tragedy. They seized a total of 15 dogs, believed to be the same breed which attacked Mr Hogg.

As well as this, items totalling a value of £37,500 - believed to be the result of criminal proceeds - have been seized.

The victim of the fatal dog attack was 37-year-old dad-of-five Jonathan Hogg

Following the fatal dog attack, a 24-year-old man was first arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog causing injury resulting in death.

Yesterday evening (Friday), a second person - a 22-year-old woman - was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

They have both been bailed pending further enquiries.

Tributes have poured in to Mr Hogg, known as "Oggy", following the tragedy. He suffered serious injuries - believed to be caused by a dog which was dangerously out of control - and was taken to hospital, where he died.

The dog was put down by armed officers at the scene because of the risk it posed to the public.

GMP Detective Chief Inspector, John Davies said: “Our investigations into this violent attack are moving at a pace, as our officers work relentlessly to understand the events that led to Jonathan’s death.

“GMP officers searched two houses and seized 15 dogs (6 adults and 9 puppies) believed to be the same breed as that which attacked Jonathan. These dogs are now being cared for at a specialist facility.

“Items totalling a value of £37,500 believed to be the result of criminal proceeds have been seized.

“Dangerous dogs do not have a place in our communities, and we want to reassure the public that we are doing everything in our power to keep people safe.

“If you think someone has or is breeding dogs which endanger the public, please report it online on by calling 101.