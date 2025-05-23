Serial Wigan borough shoplifter jailed

By Sian Jones
Published 23rd May 2025, 04:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Wigan borough man has been jailed for multiple shoplifting offences and breaching a criminal behaviour order.

Following an investigation by the Tyldesley Neighbourhood Team, Sean Murray of Tyldesley was arrested on Tuesday May 20.

The 39-year-old was charged the same day with seven counts of shoplifting and seven counts of breaching a CBO, all committed at Aldi, Tyldesley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Murray was sentenced to 18 weeks for the breaches (eight weeks to run concurrent for the shopliftings).

Sean MurraySean Murray
Sean Murray
Read More
Heartbreak as body found in search for missing Wigan Observer columnist

The CBO runs until November 2028 and Murray is prohibited from entering Aldi on Shuttle Street, Tyldesley; Co-Op on Stour Road, Tyldesley and Asda on Cross Hillocks, Astley.

CBOs are used to target individuals who are repeat demand generators and have been identified as often engaging in criminality in a specified area.

They are given to people who have been convicted of an offence with the aim to prevent them engaging in further criminal behaviour.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice