Serial Wigan borough shoplifter jailed
Following an investigation by the Tyldesley Neighbourhood Team, Sean Murray of Tyldesley was arrested on Tuesday May 20.
The 39-year-old was charged the same day with seven counts of shoplifting and seven counts of breaching a CBO, all committed at Aldi, Tyldesley.
Murray was sentenced to 18 weeks for the breaches (eight weeks to run concurrent for the shopliftings).
The CBO runs until November 2028 and Murray is prohibited from entering Aldi on Shuttle Street, Tyldesley; Co-Op on Stour Road, Tyldesley and Asda on Cross Hillocks, Astley.
CBOs are used to target individuals who are repeat demand generators and have been identified as often engaging in criminality in a specified area.
They are given to people who have been convicted of an offence with the aim to prevent them engaging in further criminal behaviour.