Several people are still under investigation almost eight months after a tragic discovery in Wigan.

An inquiry was launched in April following reports of “concern for welfare” at a bungalow on Marsh Green, after information was shared with police from a partner agency.

Tragically, officers found the remains of a young baby.

A total of six people have been arrested on suspicion of various offences including manslaughter, concealing a death and unlawful burial.

They remain on police bail pending further inquiries.

After the devastating news unfolded, cuddly toys – including an elephant, a rabbit and a dog – were left for the baby.

Around a dozen bouquets of flower were also left.

At the time, specialist officers, crime scene investigators, detectives and uniformed officers carried out searches and inquiries, to establish the circumstances of what may have happened.

In July, Det Chief Insp John Davies, leading the investigation, said, “We are progressing every possible line of inquiry and these arrests are about us doing our due-diligence to get to the bottom of what has happened to this baby.

“At the moment, the specialist forensic testing on the remains is ongoing and therefore we still have questions that we cannot at this stage answer.

“I want to be clear that these arrests are not of further individuals, they are rearrests of those we have already at one point had in our custody.

“We are committed to finding out the full circumstances of what is clearly a tragic incident.”

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police on 101, quoting log 1609 of April 10.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.