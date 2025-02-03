Shoplifting offences have risen by a quarter in Greater Manchester, new figures show.

A retailers’ association has issued a stark warning about the blight of shoplifting on UK high streets.

New figures from the Home Office show Greater Manchester Police recorded 21,352 shoplifting offences in the year to September – a 24 per cent increase from the 17,165 logged a year earlier.

A total of 493,000 offences were logged by forces across England and Wales in the year to September, up 23 per cent from 402,000 in the previous 12 months.

Wigan town centre

The British Retail Consortium has warned shoplifting is “spiralling out of control”.

A survey by the group suggests there were more than 2,000 incidents a day, with staff facing assault, being threatened with weapons, and racial and sexual abuse.

In Greater Manchester, 20 per cent of shoplifting offences led to a charge or summons over this period, with no suspect identified in 47 per cent of cases.

A further 27 per cent were closed due to evidential difficulties and one per cent have not yet been given an outcome.

Major retailers have been raising concerns for months about the increased cost of theft, while the Government has vowed to tackle low-level shoplifting and make assaulting a shop worker a specific criminal offence.

The move to create the separate offence follows a long-running campaign by business owners and Conservative backbencher Matt Vickers.

Retailers said they hope the measures set out in the first King’s Speech after the general election will make it easier for police to investigate and prosecute criminals.

Meanwhile, policing minister Dame Diana Johnson said the figures “remain unacceptably high” and the crimes were “blighting town centres and high streets right across the country”.

“For far too long these crimes have been written off as ‘low-level’ and not treated with the urgency or seriousness they deserve,” she said.

Dame Johnson insisted the Government was “determined to turn the page” with its plan to boost police numbers and give officers the powers they need to “crack down on the criminals who cause misery in our communities”.

Across England and Wales, police recorded 1.8 million theft offences in the year to September.

The country saw a 22 per cent rise in crimes involving theft from a person (146,000), including 5,507 such crimes in Greater Manchester.