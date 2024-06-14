Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A sixth person has been arrested as police continue to investigate the remains of a baby that were found in a Wigan home.

An inquiry was launched in April following reports of “concern for welfare” at a bungalow in Marsh Green, after information was shared from a partner agency.

Tragically, officers found the remains of a young baby.

A 71-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of preventing lawful burial.

There was an increased police presence after officers found the remains of a baby.

This takes the total arrests to six, with the latest man still in custody for questioning.

Five other people aged between 20 and 70 were arrested on suspicion of concealing a death and unlawful burial.

They remain on police bail.

Det Chief Insp John Davies leading the investigation said: “This latest arrest has come on the back of thorough detective work which has been ongoing since April 10.

“Our investigation is incredibly complex, with several detectives and specialists solely dedicated to establish the full circumstances as to what has happened.

“A Home Office post-mortem has now taken place on the remains, however further testing with various specialists is still required, and now ongoing.

"We remain open minded in our enquiries, and are making progress.

“As I have previously assured, this is being treated as an isolated incident and no further remains belonging to any other persons have been found connected with this investigation.”

Anyone with any information which they believe could assist police inquiries is encouraged to call 101 quoting log 1609 of 10/04/24.