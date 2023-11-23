A 16-year-old has appeared in court charged with the murder of Wigan borough dad Paul Marsh.

The teen, who cannot be identified, is accused of stabbing the 49-year-old at an address on Samuel Street in Atherton on Friday November 17.

On Wednesday November 22 the youngster appeared in the dock at Manchester and Salford Youth Court only for the case immediately be sent to Manchester Crown Court Crown Square where he made his first appearance today (November 23).

Paul Marsh

He has yet to enter a plea to the murder charge but the court nonetheless set a provisional trial date of February 20 2024, with a pre-trial review held on February 9.

A pre-trial preparation hearing may also be held on January 4.

In the meantime the boy will be kept in youth detention, a bail application having today been turned down.

The trial is scheduled to last seven days.