News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

Teenager to appear in court in connection with knife attack

A 17-year-old boy is due to appear in court after being charged following a knife attack.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A teenager was attacked with a knife on a footpath between Skelmersdale Library and Poundstretcher at 12.20pm on Monday.

Police said he suffered a glancing blow to his arm and his coat was ripped.

Read More
Sex offender has been working in Wigan Infirmary kitchens
The boy is due to appear in court todayThe boy is due to appear in court today
The boy is due to appear in court today
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 17-year-old boy was arrested yesterday and has now been charged with section 18 attempted wounding with intent and possession of a knife/bladed article in a public place.

He was remanded to appear at Preston Youth Court today.