Teenager to appear in court in connection with knife attack
A 17-year-old boy is due to appear in court after being charged following a knife attack.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
A teenager was attacked with a knife on a footpath between Skelmersdale Library and Poundstretcher at 12.20pm on Monday.
Police said he suffered a glancing blow to his arm and his coat was ripped.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested yesterday and has now been charged with section 18 attempted wounding with intent and possession of a knife/bladed article in a public place.
He was remanded to appear at Preston Youth Court today.