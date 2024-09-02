Ten drivers face prosecution following M6 crash in Wigan
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, rushed to the motorway between junction 27 at Standish and junction 28 at Leyland following the collision at 2.10pm on Friday (August 30).
Fire crews from Wigan, Leigh and Ormskirk attended the scene after an HGV heading south collided with the central reservation and overturned, hitting a Toyota Prius and Peugeot Autosleeper on the northbound carriageway.
Seven people were injured in the collision and an air ambulance was called out to the scene - but thankfully no one was seriously injured.
The lorry also shed its load, while the crash caused significant damage to the central reservation, causing the motorway to be closed for several hours.
Lancashire Police has said 10 drivers will be prosecuted for preventing emergency services from accessing the scene and using the hard shoulder to exit at J28