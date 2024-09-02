Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A number of drivers who stopped emergency vehicles from reaching a crash on the M6 in Wigan will face court action.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, rushed to the motorway between junction 27 at Standish and junction 28 at Leyland following the collision at 2.10pm on Friday (August 30).

Fire crews from Wigan, Leigh and Ormskirk attended the scene after an HGV heading south collided with the central reservation and overturned, hitting a Toyota Prius and Peugeot Autosleeper on the northbound carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven people were injured in the collision and an air ambulance was called out to the scene - but thankfully no one was seriously injured.

The lorry also shed its load, while the crash caused significant damage to the central reservation, causing the motorway to be closed for several hours.

Lancashire Police has said 10 drivers will be prosecuted for preventing emergency services from accessing the scene and using the hard shoulder to exit at J28