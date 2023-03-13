This is what police had to say about the incident which saw a Wigan high school go into 'lockdown'

Plenty of rumours were circulating at the time about what had happened, including speculation that those involved had been carrying knives.

But a week after the incident, police have released a statement detailing what happened.

Cansfield High School

A police spokesman said: “On Friday, March 3 at around 3pm, officers were called to reports of a male with an offensive weapon at a school on Old Road in Ashton.

“Officers attended the scene and two male suspects were detained and searched under section one of PACE and no weapons were recovered.

“Greater Manchester Police officers in Wigan will continue to provide visible reassurance around the area and will work with the school and the local authority to ensure the safety of the students, staff and local community in Ashton.”

Ashton councillor Danny Fletcher praised the police and staff at the school for their response to the incident.

As well as urging the police to take action against those involved, he said he had spoken to officers at Wigan Council about addressing the behaviour of the young men and holding them and their guardians accountable.

