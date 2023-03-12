The popular event returns on Sunday, March 19 with a half marathon, 5k and family mile.

Organisers from charity Joining Jack are busy making final preparations, including filling goody bags for finishers and collecting the lead car from sponsor HW Moon.

Jack Johnson - the inspiration for Joining Jack - in Run Wigan Festival's lead car, provided by HW Moon

And runners and walkers will be covering the last few miles in training and pinning their numbers onto vests ready for the big day.

For the first time, the races will start and finish at the festival’s new base at Mesnes Park, due to building work at The Galleries in Wigan town centre.

Participants will gather at the park on Sunday morning and do the famous Joining Jack salute on the start line, before being cheered on by supporters as they begin running. The half marathon starts at 9.30am, the 5k at 10.15am and family mile at 1pm.

The new start and finish area means the routes have been amended from previous years, but they will remain familiar to people who have taken part before.

Last year's Wigan 10k also started at Mesnes Park for the first time

The half marathon will include the DW Stadium, Leeds-Liverpool Canal and Haigh Hall, while 5k runners will head along Woodhouse Lane and back to the park.

Road closures will be in place and supporters are expected to line the streets to cheer on the participants as they pass.

Medals will be handed out to everyone as they complete the races, while T-shirts will also be given to half marathon runners.

There will also be prizes for the first three male and female finishers, as well as age group winners.

Money raised at the Run Wigan Festival will be used by Joining Jack to fund research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy, while participants can also choose to collect sponsor money for the charity or another good cause close to their hearts.

The event is being held less than two weeks after a ceremony at Wigan Town Hall to unveil a star for Joining Jack on Believe Square.