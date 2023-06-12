Between June 7 and 11, a total of five motorbike robberies have been reported in Wigan, which often involve a group of three or four men on motorbikes and electric motorbikes which are believed to be stolen.

In the days that followed the incidents, neighbourhood teams in the Wigan area have been making extensive inquiries, working with officers including experienced detectives and intelligence staff, and carrying out proactive patrols and activity to crack down on this type of offending.

The latest alert comes after GMP issued a security alert to all owners of motorbikes, e-bikes and scooters after a massive surge in thefts across Wigan.

Chief Insp Clare Anderson, of GMP's Wigan division, said: "Neighbourhood officers will continue to conduct high visibility patrols with attention given to the areas where the offences have occurred following this spike in offending concentrated over the last week.

“At this time, I would like to thank everyone who has assisted the us so far in our inquiries and also to praise the hard work of the investigation teams and officers on the ground.

“We understand these bikes are not just of significant financial worth but also have a lot of sentimental value to those who own them and we urge people not to chase after their bikes but report to police at the earliest opportunity.

"We will continue to deal robustly with offences such as this by using all tactical options available to us.

"We have increased our visibility in the target areas to ensure we can swiftly identify, disrupt and arrest anyone who thinks that this behaviour is acceptable.

“But we need your help, any information about who is riding the motorcycles and who is storing them may help our inquiries and assist us in bringing offenders to justice.”

Anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, should contact police on 0161 856 3613 or 101.

