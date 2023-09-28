Three people released on bail as investigation continues into Wigan borough shooting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men, aged 27 and 30, and a 27-year-old woman were questioned by police after the incident early on Sunday.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman confirmed on Thursday morning that they have since been released on bail.

St Helens Road in Leigh was closed by police after the shooting on Sunday

The investigation is continuing into what happened at around 1am on St Helens Road in Leigh.

Police say there was an attempted assault between two men and a stolen vehicle was used.

It is believed that a firearm was then discharged four times.

No-one was “seriously injured” in the incident, which police believe was a “targeted and isolated attack”.

It led to St Helens Road being closed for much of Sunday.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 0161 856 7094 or 101, quoting log 228 of September 24.