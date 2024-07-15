Trial of Wigan man facing rape and 'revenge porn' charges delayed

By Charles Graham
Published 15th Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
The trial of a Wigan man who denies a string of criminal offences, including rape and 'revenge porn' has been postponed until next year.

Connor Gaskell, 25, of Knightshill Crescent, Springfield, is accused of raping a woman over 16 in March 2021.

He is also charged with controlling or coercive behaviour between August 1, 2020 and May 23, 2021, which is alleged to have included physical assaults, damaging property, threatening to reveal private information, monitoring phone use and hacking online accounts.

Connor Gaskell's trial at Bolton Crown Court has been put back from Sepember this year to July 2025

He is alleged to have threatened to disclose private photographs and films between November 1, 2020 and May 23, 2021, and caused criminal damage to a car in October 2020.

Gaskell is charged with an assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage to a television, both on December 5, 2020.

He is also accused of committing affray and damaging a door, windows and two cars on May 23, 2021.

Gaskell has previously pleaded not guilty to all charges and a trial date of September 30 this year was set.

But a case management hearing since then has seen the proceedings put back to July 7 2025 with a "ground rules hearing" to be held on August 19 this year.

