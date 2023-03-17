Two arrested after police seize class A drugs in a Wigan house raid
Class A drugs were seized as police swooped on a Wigan home.
By Charles Graham
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT- 1 min read
Two people have since been arrested after the execution of a search warrant at an address in Hindley.
A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said that the raid was carried out on March 7 by officers from the Wigan District Tasking Team, Hindley Neighbourhood Policing Team and Specialist Operations Branch.
They added: “We will take action to stop the harm that the illegal supply of controlled drugs causes within the community.