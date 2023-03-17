Two people have since been arrested after the execution of a search warrant at an address in Hindley.

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said that the raid was carried out on March 7 by officers from the Wigan District Tasking Team, Hindley Neighbourhood Policing Team and Specialist Operations Branch.

Police swooped on an address on March 7

They added: “We will take action to stop the harm that the illegal supply of controlled drugs causes within the community.

"If you have information about crime in your area please report it to us via https://orlo.uk/eE1Y7, by ringing 101, or report it completely anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

