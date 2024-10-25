Two people arrested as Wigan police conduct early morning raid

By Sian Jones
Published 25th Oct 2024, 16:15 BST
Two people have been arrested as Wigan police continue to crack down on drugs and anti-social behaviour in the borough.

The Atherton neighbourhood policing team executed a warrant at Walsh House, on Brooklands Avenue, Atherton early on Friday morning.

A woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs and is currently in custody at Wigan police station, awaiting an interview.

Police arrested two people during the operation in AthertonPolice arrested two people during the operation in Atherton
Additionally, a man located near the property was arrested after a stop and search under the Misuse of Drugs Act revealed he was in possession of cannabis. He was also wanted for other criminal matters.

The operation was part of increased police activity in the area following reports of drug-related incidents and anti-social behaviour.

Officers have been using both covert and overt tactics to tackle the problems, resulting in the recovery of stolen vehicles, identification and seizure of uninsured vehicles, drug-related stop and searches and wanted people being arrested.

A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan and Leigh Facebook page said: “We continue to collaborate with our partners to ensure that residents responsible for anti-social behaviour and criminality face enforcement measures.

Police carried out a dawn raid at Walsh House, Brooklands Avenue, AthertonPolice carried out a dawn raid at Walsh House, Brooklands Avenue, Atherton
"Greater Manchester Police remains committed to supporting these efforts, including supporting the eviction of problematic tenants when necessary.

“This type of action is only possible with the community's support.

"We encourage residents to report any concerns or incidents to GMP via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.”

Information can also be passed on using the Live Chat facility on Greater Manchester Police website here.

