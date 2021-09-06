Wanted Preston man mocks police efforts to catch him after two years on the run

Jake Campbell, 27, of Marsett Place, Preston, is wanted for failing to appear at court in connection with alleged stalking offences. He has links to East Lancashire, Preston and Wigan. Pic: Lancashire Police

Jake Campbell, of Marsett Place, Ribbleton has been wanted for two years after failing to appear at court in connection with the alleged offences.

PC Rothwell, of Lancashire Police, told the Post: "He was due to attend court two years ago due to a stalking/harassment case which he was charged with.

"But he failed to attend court and has been actively evading police ever since. I have been actively looking for him for two months now and he has run away from officers on a number of occasions."

This morning (Monday, September 6), the force shared an appeal on social media, seeking the public's help to locate him.

Shortly after it was posted on Facebook, the suspect commented on the appeal and mocked police efforts to track him down.

"Just cos you can’t catch me don’t make out I’m a weirdo. I’ll hand myself in later today cha," said Campbell.

The 27-year-old - who has links to East Lancashire and Wigan - has yet to hand himself in and remains wanted.

If you have any information relating to his whereabouts, please call 101 or email [email protected]

