Watch: motorbikes narrowly miss cars and pedestrians in 10-mile police chase through Wigan borough
While patrolling the skies in the borough, the National Police Air Service (NPAS) spotted a group of riders driving anti-socially along the canal towpath in Leigh.
They turned into Pennington Flash after spotting the helicopter, riding along the footpath at high speed, before going back onto the canal towpath.
A police officer carrying a stinger successfully deployed it, catching the wheels of one of the motorbikes and leaving the suspect with no choice but to abandon it.
He was picked up by one of the other riders and they turned into Lilford Street, Pennington, and into Leigh town centre, narrowly missing both vehicles and pedestrians as they passed through the busy junction on King Street and Spinning Jenny Way.
The pursuit continued through Tyldesley, with the motorbike riders heading in the wrong direction on one-way Elliott Street, before going through a busy junction in Little Hulton, Salford, where the footage comes to an end.
Police said a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of disqualified driving after the chase on Saturday and was later bailed.
Three bikes were also recovered as work continues to clamp down on anti-social behaviour on motorbikes, e-bikes and quad bikes.
Over the last two weeks, Wigan officers have seized eight bikes and two quad bikes, with two of the bikes and one of the quad bikes being confirmed as stolen.
Since the operation to tackle anti-social behaviour on motorbikes, e-bikes and quad bikes was launched in the borough, there have been 38 seizures and 11 arrests.
Sgt Dan Canavan said: “Since the start of the operation in June of this year, we have continued in our efforts to deal with riders who are committing anti-social behaviour in our area.
“I know for a lot of residents this has been an area concern for a long time, and I am now delighted to be able to let them see an insight into how much time and resource has gone into dealing with these problem riders.
“While some people may use off-road bikes in the way they were intended, others use them to ruin parks, playing fields and flagrantly violate traffic laws – the latter which we saw first-hand again on Saturday – and this is exactly what this operation is intending to prevent.
“Our work does not end here; we will continue to pursue those who think they are above the law and we will do everything we possibly can do to prevent this problem going back to how it was in years gone by.”
Earlier this week, Wigan Today reported a total of 104 bikes have been taken off streets around Greater Manchester and 33 arrests have been made.
These bikes have been seized for being driven without insurance, in an anti-social manner or suspected to have been stolen.
These seizures and arrests have occurred in hot-spot areas in Bolton, Oldham, Rochdale, Stockport and Wigan.