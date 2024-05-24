Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A total of 47 arrests and 47 knives were recovered during a national week tackling knife crime

Operation Sceptre was launched on May 13 so police forces across the country could focus on tackling knife crime.

The week-long initiative included test purchases of knives being carried out in Wigan, as well as searches of parks and other hot-spot areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Open land searches as part of Operation Sceptre, a national knife crime initiative (library picture)

Among the areas checked by officers were Edmund Collins Park in Bryn and Pennington Flash in Leigh.

GMP confirmed that during Sceptre week, officers arrested a total of 47 people - a number of those directly linked to knife crime, but many involved in offences that are commonly linked, such as drug dealing and robbery.

A total of 47 knives were also recovered during the week, through weapon sweeps of green spaces, or deposited within knife amnesty bins and through powers such as stop and search.

Superintendent Caroline Hemingway said: “The past week has seen many force resources pull together to tackle knife crime, something we do each and every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those resources have included our cadets, who not only assisted test purchase operations, but also weapon sweeps of local parks. Our student officers have been involved in the action, with one officer conducting his first ever stop and search, under expert supervision, on his very first patrol, recovering a knife in the process. Its important that we impress upon our workforce the effects of knife crime and the importance proactive policing has in preventing knife crime.