The vehicle compound remained taped off today (Tuesday March 8) with a patrol vehicle nearby.

And while Greater Manchester Police have acknowledged that it is a site of interest to its force major incident team, it is not revealing further details.

This has led to widespread speculation on social media as to what has prompted such activity, one theory being that it is somehow tied in with the violent death of Christopher Hughes.

The taped off car park appears to serve several industrial units

A member of the public said that police had been at the scene since March 1.

The Marsh Green 37-year-old disappeared in mid-February and, after police issued a missing persons appeal, his remains were found on White Moss Road North, Skelmersdale on February 22.

Five men have since been charged with his murder, are currently in custody and set to appear before a Manchester Crown Court judge on April 8.

Residents have been speculating that the car park activity is connected with the death of Christopher Hughes but police remain tight-lipped