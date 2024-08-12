Wigan 23-year-old denies having guns and ammo
Prince Moyo, of Darlington Street East, Wigan, stood before a Manchester Crown Court judge to face charges of possessing class A substances - cocaine, crack cocaine and diamorphine, otherwise known as medical heroin, with intent to supply them. He has yet to enter a plea to these charges.
But he has pleaded not guilty to three counts of possessing a firearm in order to endanger life and one of possessing ammunition with intent to endanger life.
The offences are alleged to have taken place in Salford.
He is next due to appear in court for a case management hearing, followed by a pre-trial review on November 15.
The trial itself - set to last five days - has been scheduled to begin on December 16 this year.
In the meantime he is being kept behind bars.