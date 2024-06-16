Wigan borough 33-year-old charged with woman's rape
A 33-year-old living in Leigh has been charged with rape.
Jose Centeio, of Twist Lane, appeared before Wigan magistrates accused of attacking a woman in Bolton on June 2.
Because of the seriousness of the case, the bench immediately sent it to be heard at Bolton Crown Court where he will make his first appearance on July 17.
Before then Centeio has been released on bail subject to several conditions including observing a night-time curfew, not entering Bolton other than to see his solicitor, surrendering his passport and not approaching several named females.