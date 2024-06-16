Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 33-year-old living in Leigh has been charged with rape.

Jose Centeio, of Twist Lane, appeared before Wigan magistrates accused of attacking a woman in Bolton on June 2.

Because of the seriousness of the case, the bench immediately sent it to be heard at Bolton Crown Court where he will make his first appearance on July 17.

Jose Centeio is barred from Bolton unless visiting his lawyer or until he attends Bolton Crown Court (pictured) for the first time to face a rape charge