Wigan borough man charged following 'violent' incident
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Wigan borough man is to appear in court following a violent incident.
Aaron McFadden of Chatham Street in Leigh has been charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon.
The 31-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court today (August 21).
The charge follows an investigation by the Westleigh neighbourhood team after a violent incident which took place in the early hours of the morning in Leigh town centre on July 4.