Wigan borough man charged following 'violent' incident

By Sian Jones
Published 21st Aug 2024, 12:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan borough man is to appear in court following a violent incident.

Aaron McFadden of Chatham Street in Leigh has been charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

Read More
Motorists 'damaging Wigan bridge' to avoid eight-mile detour

The 31-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court today (August 21).

The charge follows an investigation by the Westleigh neighbourhood team after a violent incident which took place in the early hours of the morning in Leigh town centre on July 4.