Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan borough man is to appear in court following a violent incident.

Aaron McFadden of Chatham Street in Leigh has been charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

The 31-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court today (August 21).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charge follows an investigation by the Westleigh neighbourhood team after a violent incident which took place in the early hours of the morning in Leigh town centre on July 4.