Wigan borough man who battered his wife spared jail

By Charles Graham
Published 7th Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
A homeless 74-year-old who drunkenly attacked his wife has been spared an immediate spell in jail.

Thomas Kelly, of no fixed address, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to causing Kathleen Kelly actual bodily harm on May 7 in Leigh.

He was given a six-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

Thomas Kelly was given a six-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months

Kelly must also complete a six-month alcohol rehab programme and 15 days of rehabilitation activities and must observe a restraining order keeping him away from his victim and the family home for the next two years.