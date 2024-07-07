Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A homeless 74-year-old who drunkenly attacked his wife has been spared an immediate spell in jail.

Thomas Kelly, of no fixed address, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to causing Kathleen Kelly actual bodily harm on May 7 in Leigh.

He was given a six-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

