Wigan borough man who battered his wife spared jail
A homeless 74-year-old who drunkenly attacked his wife has been spared an immediate spell in jail.
Thomas Kelly, of no fixed address, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to causing Kathleen Kelly actual bodily harm on May 7 in Leigh.
He was given a six-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.
Kelly must also complete a six-month alcohol rehab programme and 15 days of rehabilitation activities and must observe a restraining order keeping him away from his victim and the family home for the next two years.