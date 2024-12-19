The RSPCA is gearing up for its busy festive period to help save animals in need, as new figures reveal a shocking 23 per cent increase in the number of terrified pets who were left abandoned and home alone over Christmas last year.

One particularly distressing case involved two cats which were left starving in a Wigan home.

New statistics also show the charity had 25,230 reports made to its cruelty line between December 18 last year and January 2, 2024. This means there were on average 158 calls an hour and a staggering 775 calls which were taken on Christmas Day.

The charity has also revealed that during the festive period there were 1,089 reported cases of animals left abandoned in the home during this timeframe in 2023/2024 compared to 884 during the same period in 2022/23 - which is a staggering 23 per cent hike. In total, 660 dogs and 369 cats were left to fend for themselves during this period.

The squalid conditions in which two starving cats were found at a Wigan home last Christmas

Brett Witchalls, RSPCA chief inspector, said: “It is unimaginable that anyone could abandon a pet at any time of year, let alone Christmas. Last year we saw a 23 per cent increase in animals abandoned in the home over the Christmas period - often while their owners went away celebrating the festive season without giving a thought for the care of their pets - who were often left in appalling conditions.”

Pets left alone at Christmas include cats like starving Freya who was rescued after she was abandoned in a filthy Wigan flat for NINE days - but thanks to the RSPCA is now in a loving home.

Poor Freya was left starving while locked in the rubbish-strewn property with her feline friend Minnie over the Christmas period.

Freya making new friends

An RSPCA inspector visited the address after a report from a member of the public on Christmas Day, but could not gain entry into the flat or locate whether any cats were inside. She placed seals around the door to help monitor whether anyone was visiting the property.

On a follow-up visit on December 27, 2022 Inspector Rachel Whalley arrived and saw that the seals on the door were intact and she could see a cat had its paw through a gap at the bottom of the door and was frantically moving it in a desperate attempt to get free.

She went to her van to retrieve two sachets of wet cat food which she managed to squeeze under the gap between the bottom of the door and the floor. She could tell both cats were ravenous and were trying to paw the sachets out of her hands.

She said: “I went to comfort Freya and I could feel she was underweight and obviously frightened so I gently stroked her and placed her into a cat carrier.

Minnie in her new home

"A smaller black and white kitten called Minnie was found inside sat among piles of rubbish - she was more timid and also felt underweight.

"The flat was strewn with clutter and there were hazards on the floor which would not be safe for cats to be around.

"There were also two empty food bowls and piles of cat faeces littering the floors and overflowing litter taurus which were covered.”

The cats were rushed to the RSPCA's Greater Manchester Animal Hospital for veterinary treatment and both were found to be very underweight with Freya weighing 1.1kg when an average weight would be 3.6-4.5kgs.

They were given a special diet to build up their weight and were rehabilitated at the Warrington, St Helens and Halton branch of the RSPCA.

The man appeared in court and was given a 12-month community order and banned from keeping pets indefinitely.

Freya was fostered by Helen Howlett, who lives in Warrington, Cheshire, to help her get ready for a new home. But Helen fell in love with her, so she and partner Matt ended up adopting Freya and said she has made a huge difference to their lives. Her black and white cat friend, Minnie, also went on to find her forever home (pictured).

Helen said: “Freya is now so loving and affectionate - sometimes we wake up to her toys outside our room like she is asking us to play and sometimes she climbs under the duvet and sleeps between us. She has brought so much joy to our lives, she is loving and hilarious and amazing company.

"We are so grateful the RSPCA were able to rescue and rehabilitate her and now we enjoy giving her a loving home.”

The RSPCA revealed last week how it has seen almost a 25 per cent increase in animal neglect reports during the first half of this year and fear the problem is about to get worse as more pet owners face financial hardship this Christmas.

The charity also announced last month that 20,999 abandonment reports were made to its emergency line in 2023, compared to 16,118 in 2020 - a rise of 30 per cent in just three years.

A surge in pet ownership during the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions and the increasing financial hardships due to soaring living costs have led to the alarming increase according to the RSPCA.

And sadly now, during the winter months, the crisis is expected to worsen as more people tend to struggle with the increase in expenditure around Christmas time with presents to buy and extra food shopping - coupled with an increase in energy bills.

Rachel added: “It is unimaginable that anyone could abandon a pet at any time of year let alone Christmas.

“Thanks to the public supporting us we are able to rescue many animals like Freya and Minnie - and we can rehabilitate them and find them new homes - but to continue this life-saving work we need your help. That’s why we can’t stop for Christmas.

"As long as any animal is suffering, we will keep going to reach and rescue them.

"So please Join The Christmas Rescue, and help our rescuers, veterinary teams, branches and centre staff, who work tirelessly to give animals the urgent treatment and love that will save their lives.”

To help the RSPCA rescue more animals visit rspca.org.uk/winterappeal