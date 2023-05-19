Wigan civil servant who defrauded the DWP while working for it avoids immediate spell behind bars
A Wigan civil servant has narrowly avoided jail after admitting she repeatedly awarded herself benefits to which she wasn't entitled.
By Charles Graham
Published 19th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Susan Barlow, 47, of Warrington Road, Ince, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to nine charges of illegally processing universal credit claims for herself while employed by the Department for Work and Pensions in Wigan.
She was prosecuted under the 2006 Fraud Act, the charges accusing her of "dishonestly abusing her position" when she should have been working in the interests of the DWP, not against them.