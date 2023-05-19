Susan Barlow, 47, of Warrington Road, Ince, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to nine charges of illegally processing universal credit claims for herself while employed by the Department for Work and Pensions in Wigan.

She was prosecuted under the 2006 Fraud Act, the charges accusing her of "dishonestly abusing her position" when she should have been working in the interests of the DWP, not against them.

Susan Barlow admitted to nine charges of wrongly awarding herself Universal Credit while working for the DWP

The crimes took place at regular intervals between May and July 2021, the hearing was told.

Barlow was given a six-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for two years.

