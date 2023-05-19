News you can trust since 1853
Wigan civil servant who defrauded the DWP while working for it avoids immediate spell behind bars

A Wigan civil servant has narrowly avoided jail after admitting she repeatedly awarded herself benefits to which she wasn't entitled.

By Charles Graham
Published 19th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Susan Barlow, 47, of Warrington Road, Ince, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to nine charges of illegally processing universal credit claims for herself while employed by the Department for Work and Pensions in Wigan.

She was prosecuted under the 2006 Fraud Act, the charges accusing her of "dishonestly abusing her position" when she should have been working in the interests of the DWP, not against them.

Susan Barlow admitted to nine charges of wrongly awarding herself Universal Credit while working for the DWPSusan Barlow admitted to nine charges of wrongly awarding herself Universal Credit while working for the DWP
The crimes took place at regular intervals between May and July 2021, the hearing was told.

Barlow was given a six-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for two years.

She must also complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 25 days of rehabilitation activities.