Wigan takeaway and frozen food business both hit by fat fryer blazes on the same night

A passer-by spotted flames coming from the ducting at Afreddo Pizza on Woodhouse Drive, Beech Hill, shortly after midnight on Friday September 16.

With no-one inside at the time, a Wigan fire crew had to break through the shutters to get into the takeaway and put out the flames.

The machine was damaged as too was the shop by heat and smoke.

Alfreddo on Woodhouse Drive

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an entirely separate incident, two crews from Wigan and one from Hindley were also called to Chillcoat Foods Ltd on Richard Street, Ince, when one of its industrial fat fryers burst into flames at around 6.30am.

Staff at the 24-hour operation, which was preparing chips for freezing, were all safely evacuated.

Four firefighters wearing breathing gear tackled the blaze which, Wigan watch manager Ian Swanwick said, caused damage to the equipment, extraction ducting and the premises themselves.

Chillcoat Foods at Ince