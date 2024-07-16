Wigan e-bike crash suspect bids to get case thrown out

By Charles Graham
Published 16th Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An application is to be made to drop charges against one of two young Wigan men accused of an involvement in a hit-and-run e-bike smash that injured a woman.

Joel Pilling, 21, of Latimer Close, Orrell, is charged with dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving in connection with an incident on Orrell Road, Orrell, last October 1 in which Margaret Scaldwell was injured.

Read More
memories of summer days past at Wigan's Mesnes Park

He is also accused of driving without insurance or a licence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
It is alleged the defendants were riding a Talaria Sting e-bike when a collision took place with Margarte ScaldwellIt is alleged the defendants were riding a Talaria Sting e-bike when a collision took place with Margarte Scaldwell
It is alleged the defendants were riding a Talaria Sting e-bike when a collision took place with Margarte Scaldwell

A Bolton Crown Court judge has agreed to hold a hearing on September 3 at which Pilling's defence team will present a case calling for the charges against him to be dismissed.

Kian Monks, 20, of The Avenue, Billinge, faces all those charges plus those of failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice