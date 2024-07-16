Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An application is to be made to drop charges against one of two young Wigan men accused of an involvement in a hit-and-run e-bike smash that injured a woman.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel Pilling, 21, of Latimer Close, Orrell, is charged with dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving in connection with an incident on Orrell Road, Orrell, last October 1 in which Margaret Scaldwell was injured.

He is also accused of driving without insurance or a licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is alleged the defendants were riding a Talaria Sting e-bike when a collision took place with Margarte Scaldwell

A Bolton Crown Court judge has agreed to hold a hearing on September 3 at which Pilling's defence team will present a case calling for the charges against him to be dismissed.

Kian Monks, 20, of The Avenue, Billinge, faces all those charges plus those of failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.