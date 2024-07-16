Wigan e-bike crash suspect bids to get case thrown out
Joel Pilling, 21, of Latimer Close, Orrell, is charged with dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving in connection with an incident on Orrell Road, Orrell, last October 1 in which Margaret Scaldwell was injured.
He is also accused of driving without insurance or a licence.
A Bolton Crown Court judge has agreed to hold a hearing on September 3 at which Pilling's defence team will present a case calling for the charges against him to be dismissed.
Kian Monks, 20, of The Avenue, Billinge, faces all those charges plus those of failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.